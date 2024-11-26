How a suspected murderer impregnated an alleged killer in prison without ever touching her: 'I can't believe it worked'

A Florida man accused of murder impregnated a female alleged killer while they were in prison — but the pair never touched each other.

Daisy Link, 29, is charged with second-degree murder after she allegedly killed her husband in 2022.

'Not gonna lie, this is gonna go down in history.'

Joan Depaz, 23, was arrested in October 2020. According to prison records, he's charged with first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, battery, and criminal mischief.

The two inmates say they communicated with each other through the air conditioning vents in their prison cells.

"You would knock on it, and you can hear the people from the different floors. You would stand on the toilet actually to be able to talk to them," Link told WSVN-TV. "Being in isolation for so long, you begin to spend hours and hours talking to this person, you know, to the point where it’s almost as if you’re in the same room with them."

Link said she and Depaz would pass notes and pictures through the A/C vents.

Eventually they developed a romantic relationship despite never meeting each other.

Depaz had a dream of being a father, but it didn't seem possible since he was facing a lengthy prison sentence if convicted for his alleged crimes.

"I always really wanted to have a baby. And I’m not gonna get to do that for a really long time," Depaz said. He then told Link, "So if I had to choose somebody, you know, it would be you. And she was like, ‘Yeah, we could do that.’”

Depaz devised a plan to make his dream come true.

"I told her a way that one of my friends had showed me through the vent," he explained. "Because the vents are like [an] L-shape, really. It drops right into my vent, from her room, she could throw a pen into the vent, and it’ll land right into my vent.”

Link added, "We had figured out a way to drop the line. It was a line that we had established out of like bedding material."

Depaz said he put semen in plastic wrap "every day like five times a day for like a month straight."

Link recalled, "He would kind of like roll it up, almost like a cigarette, and he would attach it to the line that we had in the vent, and I would pull it through." She said she placed that in a yeast infection applicator and "administered it."

Link stated, "I don’t know what my fate is, you kind of don’t know what’s yours. If we’re gonna go out, might as well just go out with a bang, you know? If it works, it works. But it definitely did."

Link said she got pregnant after just a few attempts, and that she was "very excited" and "ecstatic."

WSVN asked Dr. Fernando Akerman — a fertility specialist and the medical director of the Fertility Center of Miami — if a woman could get pregnant through the method the inmates alleged. Akerman said it's possible but noted that the chances are less than 5%.

On June 19, Link gave birth to a baby at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

The baby is now living with Depaz's mother.

“I can’t believe it worked," Link stated. "I think everything happened for a reason."

“She’s a miracle baby, she’s a blessing,” Link said. “She could be anything. I think that she’s gonna be something great.”

DNA results show Depaz is the father.

When Depaz was asked if he ever had any physical encounters with Link, he said "never."

The pair are now being detained in different jails while they await their trials: Depaz is housed at the Metro West Detention Center; Link is at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. They still talk on the phone and see their daughter during video visits.

"Over here I’m like a celebrity," Depaz excitedly exclaimed. "Not gonna lie, this is gonna go down in history."

The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department has launched an internal affairs investigation to determine how this could have happened without authorities knowing.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!