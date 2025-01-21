Rep. Eric Swalwell nailed with backlash after peddling fake news about Jan. 6 rioting

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California tried to peddle a falsity about the Capitol rioting on Jan. 6 and faced swift backlash from critics on social media.

Swalwell was trying to criticize a sweeping order from newly inaugurated President Donald Trump to pardon about 1,500 defendants involved in the 2021 rioting. Fourteen other cases were given commutations as his administration reviews them more carefully.

'Your rhetoric/gaslighting gave republicans a supermajority. We're thankful.'

"There has not been a day in America where more cops were hurt in a single event than January 6. For his first act as President, Donald Trump releases every rioter who attacked and hurt those cops," Swalwell wrote on social media.

"This is the Joker releasing the lunatics of the asylum to unleash all hell," he added, referring to a comic book movie.

Many took issue with Swalwell's bizarre claim that no other event resulted in as many injured officers as Jan. 6.

"Absolute lies. You’ve been lying for profit. You tried to impeach 45, and you have been lying to sell books and cover up the truth. You will be investigated and the people will know how deceitful you are," responded former candidate Cheryl Riley.

"72 police officers died on 9/11 and several hundred more died in the years that followed from 9/11 related illnesses. Discuss, complain about, etc. all you wish about 1/6, but don’t lie about it, especially in this way. Doing so besmirches the memory of every fallen officer," read one response.

"Your rhetoric/gaslighting gave republicans a supermajority. We’re thankful. The most important work you’ve ever done. 2028 will be another Republican supermajority, keep up the good work. Fight! Fight! Fight!!" said another detractor.

Others pointed out the murder of five Dallas police officers in a 2016 ambush and the many police injuries during the George Floyd Black Lives Matter riots.

Still others ridiculed Swalwell by referring to his embarrassing involvement with Christine Fang, a campaign donor and organizer who was identified by federal investigators as a spy for the communist Chinese government.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!