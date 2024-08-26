Director Quentin Tarantino rants against Kamala Harris doing press interviews: 'Sometimes it's just about f***ing winning!'

Film director Quentin Tarantino launched into a rant saying that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris does not need to cave to pressure about granting press interviews.

Tarantino was being interviewed by Bill Maher on his podcast when he flew into the emotional tirade.

'I'm gonna vote for her f***ing anyway no matter what she says!'

"I think it's just about winning the f***ing election, all right? And the easiest path to winning the election. Look, you can talk about maybe she should have had more guts about this or that or the other, but we're the f***in' president!" he opined.

"Right," Maher responded.

"And Trump's not the president, and we're the f***in' president, and now it's gonna be about this. But this is gonna be about f***ing winning! What most people don't give the Democrats enough credit for, all right, but we give the Republicans credit for it, sometimes it's just about f***in' winning, and it doesn't matter how we look!" he continued.

"At this moment, it's about f***ing winning!"

"It's about f***ing winning!" he re-emphasized. "It's a mad f***ing dash, and she is running; she's not stopping to stumble!"

Maher had been trying to make the case that it was a mistake for Harris to avoid taking press interviews, but he appeared to be persuaded by Tarantino's exhortations. The Harris campaign has been lambasted for avoiding interviews while many on the left argue that there is no political advantage for Harris to do otherwise.

"I'm gonna vote for her f***ing anyway no matter what she says in a stupid f***ing interview, so don't f*** s**t up!!" Tarantino continued.

"Exactly!" Maher replied.

Tarantino is best known for his breakout movie "Pulp Fiction," but he's also celebrated for other films including "Reservoir Dogs" and "Kill Bill." In 2023, he made headlines when he admitted that he supports more gun control despite owning a gun for his own self-defense.

