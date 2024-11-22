Target apologizes after employee was allegedly fired for signaling her Christian faith

Target has apologized and reportedly offered to reinstate a North Dakota employee who claims she was fired for writing "trust in Jesus" in marker on her name tag.

Target vows on its corporate site to "make decisions regarding employment opportunities, including hiring, promotion and advancement, without regard" to religious beliefs and states it wants a company "where all feel seen, heard and welcome."

Denise Kendrick of Fargo was seen and then made unwelcome on Nov. 16 by the DEI-captive organization.

Kendrick told KVLY-TV that a manager approached her and informed her that she "can't wear that name tag."

'I've seen people with rainbows on theirs.'

This came as a surprise to Kendrick because she had worn Christian-themed T-shirts for months to work allegedly without incident in the super-majority Christian state.

Kendrick noted in a video on her YouTube channel, "For several months, I had been wearing my red T-shirts that I ordered myself, my Christian red T-shirts, OK. I didn't wear the he/she/they/whatever T-shirts that Target supplied. I wore my own and never had any problem the whole entire time that I worked there."'

Besides an apparent absence of backlash from customers, Kendrick indicated that the "trust in Jesus" note was her equivalent to other employees' name-tag displays of belief and ideological affiliation.

"I replied, 'Well, I've seen people with rainbows on theirs. I’m going to continue to wear this name tag,'" Kendrick told KVLY. "And then they said, 'Well, you can't work here any more.'"

'The darker it gets, the brighter our lights should shine.'

According to Kendrick, when she asked for a written explanation detailing why exactly she was fired, the manager refused and instead provided her with a list of contact information pertaining to the company's dress code policy.

"They gave me this paper with all these phone numbers on it and said, 'If you have any questions about the violation of the dress code, just call one of these numbers,'" Kendrick told KVLY. "And he just kept repeating it, and we just kept going back and forth, and it was going nowhere."

The incident may have been triggered by the intolerance of a customer. Prior to her termination, Kendrick claimed she saw a visible member of the LGBT community, whom she served as cashier earlier in the day, communicating with the "HR lady."

On Tuesday, a spokesman said in a statement obtained by KVLY, "Upon learning of the situation, we conducted a review and determined that the team member should not have been terminated. We apologized to her and offered to reinstate her immediately."

"We are taking the appropriate steps to address the actions taken by the individual leader involved in this situation and are working with the store to ensure our policies are appropriately followed moving forward," added the spokesman.

Kendrick noted in a video on her YouTube channel, "Following Christ, you know, means taking up our cross every day and standing on the truth, guys. Now more than ever, OK, the darker it gets, the brighter our lights should shine."

