Taylor Lorenz mocked mercilessly after 'exiting' Washington Post to write independently

Online personality Taylor Lorenz faced brutal online mockery after announcing that she would be leaving the Washington Post in order to strike out on her own.

The technology columnist was under investigation for an Instagram story in which she called President Joe Biden a "war criminal," ostensibly for supporting Israel in its military action against the Hamas terrorist group. On Tuesday, she announced her exit from the Post.

"I'm going independent and launching my own media outlet on Substack called User Mag," she wrote. "Please consider buying a yearly subscription to help me continue my work."

Ironically, Lorenz had previously criticized Substack as being a haven for "Nazis."

“I just wanted to get out of legacy media. I feel like it’s just really, really difficult to do the kind of reporting that I want to do on the internet within these kind of older institutions as a primary job,” said Lorenz to the Hollywood Reporter.

How are folks reacting?

Many on social media mocked and ridiculed Lorenz over her unceremonious departure and demotion.

"So Taylor Lorenz 'left' WaPo to start a Substack? Sure, because that doesn’t scream ‘got fired but make it sound trendy’ at all," replied Ariadna Jacob, who says in her X profile that she "survived a ... Taylor Lorenz hit job."

"Taylor Lorenz's WaPo reporting served as a conduit for radical leftwing ideology rather than as a beacon of good journalism. Her bias colored her choice of subjects and the angle of her stories with a presentation designed to influence public opinion rather than to inform," said one detractor.

"I’m sure it’ll do great, she’ll have literally dozens of readers," read another response.

"Good riddance to bad rubbish. Let this Leftist propagandist banshee shrill scream into the void of her echo chamber (while triple masked, of course)," said another critic.

Who is this person exactly?

Lorenz is known for waging a rhetorical war against many on the right, most notably the "Libs of TikTok" account, which Lorenz has accused of inciting violence and terrorism. She has called on social media platforms to cancel many accounts on the right for refusing to parrot the politically correct narratives endorsed by the far left.

She also continued to support coronavirus lockdown measures long after the end of the pandemic, including the wearing of face masks, even in the outdoors.

"They are going to save a fortune on masks," joked one account after her exit from WaPo.

