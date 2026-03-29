Teacher, 28, who engaged in sexual activity with 15-year-old boy in her car — victim's aunt caught them — cuts plea deal

A former Ohio high school teacher who was caught sexually abusing a 15-year-old student in a car has pleaded guilty to child sex crimes. The teacher avoided a harsher sentencing with a plea deal.

Jamelah Daboubi — a former English teacher at Horizon Science Academy in Columbus — pleaded guilty to amended charges of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in February, according to WBNS-TV.

'As of now, the individual is no longer employed at Horizon Science Academy.'

The affidavit noted that the victim attends Horizon Science Academy and that he was a student in Daboubi's class.

On April 2, 2025, officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to a report of a woman who claimed to have "caught her 15-year-old nephew and one of his 10th-grade teachers engaged in sexual contact in the teacher's car," the Franklin County Prosecuting Office said in a statement released in June 2025.

According to court records obtained by the Columbus Dispatch, the aunt of the teen approached the vehicle and saw her nephew in the passenger seat and Daboubi "jump off of" his lap.

Court documents revealed, "He stated while they were in the car, they kissed, Mrs. Daboubi grinded on him, and he had touched her breasts and buttocks over her clothing."

The prosecutor's office said, "The nephew, whom the woman has guardianship over, admitted to police that he and his teacher had been having a relationship that involved kissing and touching."

The victim informed investigators that he and his 28-year-old teacher "had been texting for a couple of months and engaging in sexual activity for a period of time," according to the statement.

Prosecutors said police discovered "hundreds of phone calls and thousands of texts between the two, including texts where the two professed their love for each other."

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the Horizon Science Academy sent a letter to parents in May 2025 regarding the accusations against the teacher after her arrest on May 18, 2025.

"As of now, the individual is no longer employed at Horizon Science Academy," the letter stated. "At this time, we have no indication of any other concerns involving this individual and any other students, either on or off campus."

Thanks to her plea deal, Daboubi avoided a lengthy prison sentence. Daboubi was indicted on two counts of sexual battery in June, but the charges were amended.

The below news video ran when Daboubi was charged last year.

RELATED: Teacher who left claw marks on underage student's back after sex romp gets sweetheart plea deal

WBNS reported that the amended charges of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor carry a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.

The court's sentencing recommendation is five years of community control, ongoing counseling, and community service, in addition to the surrender of her professional teaching credentials.

Daboubi must also register as a Tier II sex offender as part of her guilty plea.

Daboubi is awaiting a sentencing hearing.

The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to Blaze News' request for comment.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!