Teamsters president torches Ocasio-Cortez after she reacts furiously to union refusal to endorse Harris

Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacted furiously to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters refusing to endorse the Democratic ticket, and the union president fired right back.

The political world reeled on Wednesday after the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said it would not endorse any president for November's election after endorsing Democrats for decades. The decision was seen as a victory for efforts by former President Donald Trump to court the union away from the left.

'She may want to focus on her job instead of mine.'

Ocasio-Cortez had a histrionic response to the decision and bashed Sean O'Brien, the union president.

"I'm very disappointed in Sean O'Brien's leadership. I have found it increasingly alarming all year," she said to Manu Raju of CNN.

"When the Teamsters are in trouble, who do the call?" she asked. "When we need to make sure that Teamsters' pensions are bailed out, when we need to make sure that they have a fair shake at the negotiating table with rail? It was Sean O'Brien calling on Democrats for help."

"Sean O’Brien has been boosting Republicans all year while supporting anti-worker, anti-choice Senate candidates," she added on X.

O'Brien responded by firing right back at Ocasio-Cortez.

“She should maybe get into her district where it voted far-right Republican,” he said, "and maybe find out what the problem is. When I have a problem at a worksite, and there is criticism, I get right in there and find out what it is."

When he was pushed by CNN's Dana Bash by what he meant, he claimed that Teamsters members in her district voted overwhelmingly to support Trump.

"So she may want to focus on her job instead of mine," he added.

Ocasio-Cortez responded by posting the endorsement from Teamsters in the district for the Harris-Walz Democratic ticket.

"The NY-14 Teamsters mentioned here have actually voted overwhelmingly to endorse Harris-Walz," she posted. " So let’s set the record straight: Teamsters Local 202 are all in for Harris."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!