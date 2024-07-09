Teens accused of gunning down Mississippi security guard with his own weapon

A beloved security guard in Mississippi is now dead after three teens allegedly shot him during an attempted robbery.

Early Monday morning, 60-year-old Roy Love was doing what he always did: providing armed security at M&M Food Mart, a gas station and convenience store in the capital city of Jackson. Two of Love's neighbors attested to his commitment to his job.

"He came to work every day," said Tony Williams.

"This man gets up every day and comes to work," added Jackie Kitchens.

'They were trying to steal the security guard’s gun, and they got it and killed him in the process — unbelievable.'

Around 1:30 a.m. that day, three teens — two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — arrived at the store. Perhaps suspecting the kids were up to no good, Love approached them in the parking lot and asked them to leave.

Rather than obey, the three allegedly attempted to rob Love. During the scuffle, they reportedly managed to gain access to his gun and then used it to kill him.

According to Police Chief Joseph Wade, surveillance footage of the incident was difficult to watch. "They attacked him, took his weapon, and fired on him with [it]," he said at a press conference.

"This was very bold. They were trying to steal the security guard’s gun, and they got it and killed him in the process — unbelievable," Wade added. Love never drew his weapon, the chief stated.

Soon after the deadly shooting, Jackson officers received a tip to search the area near the intersection of Woody and Monticello Drive, which is located less than half a mile from M&M Food Mart. There, they apparently found the three teens, who were then arrested and booked into custody.

The teens have been charged with capital murder and ordered to be held without bail. Blaze News is not reporting their names.

"I can’t believe it, man," said Love's friend Tony Williams. "He was well known in the neighborhood, a neighborhood legend. ... A great guy. It’s mind-blowing."

"He will be missed."

Jackie Kitchens recalled that Love always kept an eye on the women in his neighborhood to make sure they were safe. "He sees us pull up out here. If it’s women, he’s going to come out here to make sure we’re in there safe and come back to our cars safe," she explained.

"For them to try and take his little gun from him, that’s just sad."

