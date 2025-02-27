Online 'content creator' arrested for allegedly contaminating food with urine at grocery markets for 4 years

New Hampshire police said they arrested a woman for allegedly contaminating products at grocery markets with her urine for four years.

The Keene Police Department said Friday police received an anonymous tip on Feb. 14 about a woman who had “posted disturbing videos to an internet site” of intentional contamination of items at a local business.

'It appears likely that similar historic incidents occurred in Keene and surrounding communities where Tedford contaminated items and/or surfaces with urine.'

Police identified the woman as 23-year-old Kelli Tedford and arrested her for criminal mischief after an investigation.

The health department coordinated a recall of items from the Monadnock Food Co-Op based on the police findings. The grocery store released a statement about the incident on Friday.

“While this was a highly unusual situation, we took swift action in accordance with our food safety and recall procedures,” read the statement.

“We have also been in direct communication with the Keene Health Department, which has confirmed that no ongoing risks remain," the statement added. "We continue to cooperate fully with the Keene Police Department and the Keene Health Department regarding this matter. We have strict food safety protocols and recall procedures in place. We are reviewing our security measures and procedures to further safeguard our store and customers."

Among the recalled items were red quinoa, white quinoa, tricolor quinoa, cornmeal, polenta, coconut shreds, and raw walnuts.

However, police said that they discovered "numerous additional" videos that indicated Tedford had been contaminating items at several places for four years.

“At this time, it appears likely that similar historic incidents occurred in Keene and surrounding communities where Tedford contaminated items and/or surfaces with urine, as several videos appear to be recorded as early as 2021,” read a statement from police.

The Monadnock business lost $1,500 in destroyed items and cleaning costs.

Tedford is charged with a class B felony and was released on personal recognizance, but police said the investigation is ongoing and she may face additional charges. She is due in court in April.

Her booking photo can be viewed on the news report from WMUR-TV on YouTube.

