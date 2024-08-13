Texas church fires senior pastor after he allegedly solicited prostitute for 'full service'

Texas police arrested a former senior pastor after he allegedly solicited who he believed to be a prostitute for "full service."

51-year-old Terren Dames was arrested on May 2 while he was still the senior pastor at North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship in Plano in northern Texas. Dames was charged with suspicion of prostitution after he allegedly agreed to pay $150 to an undercover police officer for sex.

An affidavit said that he went to a motel room, knocked on the door, and then texted the undercover officer to confirm he was there.

Police pulled over Dames on a traffic stop based on the knowledge that he had allegedly committed a felony. He reportedly told them that he was meeting a friend at a hotel and then had a medical episode. He was released and indicted on the prostitution charge in June.

North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship said in a statement that it had fired Dames due to a "moral failing" in May.

"NDCBF leadership remains devoted to the church's mission of making disciples and vision to empower each member to impact the world by doing the work of Jesus Christ," the statement said, according to WFAA-TV. "Sound, biblical doctrine remains a priority."

A profile about Dames on the church's website said that he had four children with his wife, two masters degrees in theology, and a PhD in higher education.

Some activists on the left ridiculed Dames after discovering that he had been vocal in his opposition to the transgender political movement.

