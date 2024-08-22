Thug confesses to brutally beating 74-year-old man who died next day in hospital; attack on Baltimore street caught on video

A male confessed to brutally beating a 74-year-old man on a Baltimore street Saturday, WJZ-TV reported, citing court documents. The victim died in a hospital the next day; the attack was caught on surveillance video.

Police said they arrested 43-year-old Timothy Clinedinst in connection with the attack against David Philpot.

'He wouldn't be dead if it wasn't for this person.'

Investigators said they learned Clinedinst assaulted Philpot in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue, adding that the Medical Examiner's office determined Philpot's death was a homicide.

Clinedinst was arrested Monday in Baltimore County (Dundalk) and booked on an involuntary manslaughter charge, police said. Clinedinst is due back in court in mid-September, WJZ reported.

You can view surveillance video of the attack here. The video shows the attacker shoving the victim backward across a sidewalk until the victim lands on his right side — and halfway into the street. The attacker then lifts up the victim's feet and drags the victim the rest of the way into the street between two parked cars. It also appears the attacker kicks the victim in the head and puts his hands around the victim's neck.

Police said Philpot suffered a broken hip and numerous cuts and bruises, WJZ reported.

Philpot's widow, Mary Margaret Philpot, told the station the attack aggravated her husband's pre-existing heart condition: "He shouldn't be dead. He wouldn't be dead if it wasn't for this person."

David Chebahtah, a neighbor of the Philpot family, told WJZ that "it's a tragedy that a 40 [something]-year-old old man has to beat up a 70-plus-year-old man. The sense of safety in the neighborhood has been shaken. He was a great neighbor, and he always smiled."

Philpot's widow added to the station that her husband also was a father, grandfather, and veteran and wanted to help others: "On the block, the standing joke was if something's wrong, 'Go get Mr. Dave, he will fix it.'"

She added tearfully that her late husband "was my hero. He was my world. I just want this to be resolved. Let's just say let justice do what they have to do."

You can view a video report here about the fatal attack and how others are reacting to it.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!