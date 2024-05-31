Thugs kick, stomp on woman's face in front of her children after she told attackers not to hop fence at pool

Multiple people kicked and stomped on a woman's face in front of her children after she told her attackers not to hop the fence at a pool in Norman, Oklahoma.

Samantha Milbee told KFOR-TV she and her family and friends were at a pool on Memorial Day when a group of about nine teenagers and two adults hopped the pool’s fence.

'They were stomping on my head, my face,' she recounted to KFOR. 'They were kicking me.'

Milbee noted to the station that Meadow Townhomes officials have been cracking down on pool rules, so after she noticed the people in the group jumping the fence and not wearing required wristbands, she confronted them.

“I just was like, 'Man, can y’all not climb our fence.' There was no attitude with it," she explained to KFOR.

Some members of the group didn't see it that way — and physically attacked Milbee.

"They were stomping on my head, my face," she recounted to KFOR. "They were kicking me.”

“They threw her on the pavement and started stomping on her head,” Derrick John, Milbee’s son, told the station.

He ran for help, and neighbors called police, KFOR reported.

“I was scared,” her son added to the station. “I was almost like, not paralyzed, but I didn’t know what to do.”

Photos of Milbee taken after the attack show a huge welt on the left side of her face, large scrapes and cuts on her right elbow and by her right eye — which is bloodshot in one photograph — as well as scrapes on the back of her neck.

Milbee suffered a concussion as well as broken blood vessels and scratches, KFOR said, adding that she called the attack "disgusting."

What happened next?

A report from the Norman Police Department indicates arrest warrants are out for two minors and 39-year-old Amanda Kelley for assault and battery, the station said, adding that police aren't looking for any other suspects.

But Milbee told KFOR she wants to warn others about how dangerous this group is: “I know it was mainly the girls that started the attack, but then it was everybody. … Everybody was involved.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!