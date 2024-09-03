Viral TikTok trend promising 'free cash' from ATM 'glitch' is actually just check fraud, Chase bank says

A viral trend on TikTok made people believe a "glitch" at Chase Bank could garner them free money, but the bank has said it's just check fraud.

Videos on TikTok showed people celebrating after obtaining large amounts of cash seemingly free from Chase Bank.

'The people that were doing this were seeing big holes in their accounts.'

They were taking advantage of a grace period the bank offered after a customer deposits a check allowing the funds to be available at ATMs. The TikTok trend had people write checks to themselves for tens of thousands of dollars and then take part of that money from the bank.

It didn't take long before Chase bank shut down the "glitch" and released a statement.

“Regardless of what you see online, depositing a fraudulent check and withdrawing the funds from your account is fraud, plain and simple,” said a spokesperson from Chase bank to CNN.

The bank also said that the issue had been addressed.

WZDX-TV reported that people convicted of check fraud could face fines and up to a year in jail for misdemeanor charges and thousands in fines and one or more years of jail time for a felony charge.

Online finance influencer Jim Wang warned on his Instagram account that the check fraud would not lead to any free money.

“The people that were doing this were seeing big holes in their accounts or huge negative balances,” he wrote. “Bank errors in your favor are almost never in your favor. In the case of this ‘glitch,’ it was just check fraud.”

