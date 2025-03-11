Sen. Tom Cotton denies accusation from Tucker Carlson about JFK files

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas forcefully denied an allegation from Tucker Carlson that he had shut down the release of files about the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Carlson was interviewing Chris Cuomo when he asserted that a Republican senator had opposed the release of the JFK files and eventually accused Cotton.

'I would’ve told him. He has texted me multiple times in recent weeks, so he knows how to reach me.'

Cotton denied the allegations on Tuesday.

"This is false. I have no problem releasing the 'JFK files.' Had @tuckercarlson asked me, I would’ve told him. He has texted me multiple times in recent weeks, so he knows how to reach me," said the senator on social media.

Carlson at first did not disclose the name of the senator but claimed that the politician had opposed the hiring of someone to a job in the intelligence community because that person would push for the release of the files.

"You have a sitting member of the United States Senate whose main goal is to keep those files secret. And then you have to ask yourself why!" he said. "Exactly! Why?"

Cuomo pressed Carlson to reveal the name of the senator, and he claimed it was Cotton.

"Kinda makes people suspicious of you, by the way!" Cuomo replied. "... And you didn't go to him and find out why?"

"Well, I need to sit down with him. I'm not sure that he'll do an interview with me," Carlson responded.

Cotton appeared to directly respond to Carlson in another post on social media.

"I would’ve explained that I’ve never spoken to President Trump or his associates or administration officials about the files," he added, "never objected to the appointment of any person because of the files, and have complete faith that [Director of National Intelligence] Tulsi Gabbard, [CIA Director] John Ratcliffe, [U.S. Attorney General] Pam Bondi, [FBI Director] Kash Patel, and other officials will release the files as appropriate in accordance with President Trump’s directive."

In February, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida announced that she was tasked with leading the effort to identify and release the JFK files.

