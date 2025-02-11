GOP rep to head task force to declassify JFK files, Epstein client list

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida announced Tuesday that she was appointed to chair a new task force aimed at declassifying federal secrets.

The task force will focus on declassifying records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luna will also be investigating materials pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein's client list, documents related to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, the origins of COVID-19, and UFOs.

'This will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency, and we will not stop until the American people have the answers they deserve.'

"For far too long, the federal government has not answered these questions," Chairman James Comer, who appointed Luna to the post, said during a press conference Tuesday. "This creates distrust in our institutions. That ends today."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna talks to reporters following a House Republican caucus meeting in the basement of the US Capitol on December 20, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"This will no longer be a task force that makes bold promises only to fade into irrelevance or send strongly worded letters," Luna said during the press conference. "This will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency, and we will not stop until the American people have the answers they deserve. We will cut through the bureaucracy, challenge the stonewalling, and ensure that the American people finally get the truth that they have been denied for far too long."

This task force emerged following President Donald Trump's historic executive order requiring the declassification of documents related to the assassinations of King and the Kennedys. Since then, the FBI has uncovered over 2,400 records tied to the assassination of President Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963.

