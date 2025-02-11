Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
GOP rep to head task force to declassify JFK files, Epstein client list
February 11, 2025
'The American people finally get the truth.'
Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida announced Tuesday that she was appointed to chair a new task force aimed at declassifying federal secrets.
The task force will focus on declassifying records related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luna will also be investigating materials pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein's client list, documents related to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack, the origins of COVID-19, and UFOs.
'This will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency, and we will not stop until the American people have the answers they deserve.'
"For far too long, the federal government has not answered these questions," Chairman James Comer, who appointed Luna to the post, said during a press conference Tuesday. "This creates distrust in our institutions. That ends today."
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna talks to reporters following a House Republican caucus meeting in the basement of the US Capitol on December 20, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
"This will no longer be a task force that makes bold promises only to fade into irrelevance or send strongly worded letters," Luna said during the press conference. "This will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency, and we will not stop until the American people have the answers they deserve. We will cut through the bureaucracy, challenge the stonewalling, and ensure that the American people finally get the truth that they have been denied for far too long."
This task force emerged following President Donald Trump's historic executive order requiring the declassification of documents related to the assassinations of King and the Kennedys. Since then, the FBI has uncovered over 2,400 records tied to the assassination of President Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Rebeka Zeljko is a Capitol Hill and politics reporter for Blaze News.
rebekazeljko
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.