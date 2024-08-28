Los Angeles attorney who gave millions to Democrats found guilty of massive Ponzi scheme

A major Democratic donor was convicted on Tuesday of running a massive Ponzi scheme that siphoned millions from victims.

85-year-old Tom Girardi bragged about the influence he had bought from politicians and referred to himself as a "limousine liberal," according to the Los Angeles Times.

'The clients he wronged for many years have now found actual justice.'

The wealthy Los Angeles attorney had set up a bank account for settlement agreements from his clients, but he stole from the account to fund his lavish lifestyle until he was caught.

“His clients sought his help in the wake of significant trauma and injury, yet he violated their trust to steal from them and fund his own lavish lifestyle, and he will now face the consequences of his actions," said IRS Criminal Investigation agent Tyler Hatcher.

Even as his finances were collapsing, Girardi kept dishing out donations to a who's who of Democratic stars, including Hillary Clinton, President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.

The Times said that few of the campaigns responded when asked if they would return the ill-gotten funds from the disgraced former attorney.

Girardi was disbarred from California in 2022, and his law firm was forced into involuntary bankruptcy.

He was the attorney in the famous case that was dramatized in the popular movie "Erin Brockovich."

The Democrat will be sentenced on Dec. 6 and faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the four counts of wire fraud.

“Girardi falsely promoted himself in the media as a pillar of the legal community with a heightened sense of justice, but the clients he wronged for many years have now found actual justice in today's verdict," said FBI special agent Akil Davis.

