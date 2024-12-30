Tom Homan responds to hysteria over illegal immigrant family detentions possibly coming back

Incoming border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax one of the reasons for bringing back family detentions for illegal immigrants is to ensure the children in adults' custody are in fact their children, since DNA testing was stopped under the Biden-Harris administration.

Homan was asked about the issue because he had previously floated the idea as a way to keep families together during the expected mass deportation operation set to start next month. Homan noted that former President Barack Obama, whom he worked for as well, had the same policy without the same level of outrage.

"So I mentioned that maybe family detention may be an option. Everybody goes nuts. Let’s remember, President Obama built family detention, right? So it was fine then. But if the Trump administration does it, I’ll assume we’re cruel," Homan explained.

"Because if we can detain a family in a residential center, not a jail, residential center, guess what: That gives us time to maybe do a DNA test, and that gives us time to do an investigation to actually find out if they’re actually a family. Because under the Biden administration, we got thousands of children trafficked into the United States with an adult that claims to be the parent but wasn’t a parent," Homan continued.

Homan referred to the fact that the federal government has been unable to confirm the location of over 300,000 minors who were released to family members after illegally crossing the border. While some of the children certainly are with their true family members and are just not responding to government attempts to reach them, many of the children are likely not with family and are being taken advantage of in some capacity due to the large scope of the human trafficking industry.

"But the whole thought of a family residential center was to protect children, for God’s sakes. But again, Obama does it, it’s OK. Homan does it, I’m cruel. But it’s an option we’re considering for the safety and security of children across the world who come to this country," Homan added.

Homan reiterated that no final decision has been made but that the idea is being considered in order to end the catch-and-release standard that made the Biden-Harris border crisis such a significant problem.

