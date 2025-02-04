Tom Homan responds to NJ governor saying he is harboring an illegal immigrant

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, said he has been made aware of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) claiming that he is housing an illegal immigrant at the governor's mansion.

“I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there’s someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to, and we said, ‘You know what, let’s have her live at our house above our garage.' And good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her," Murphy taunted.

A representative of Murphy said his comments have been 'misinterpreted.'

While on a tour at the U.S.-Mexico border with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homan told Fox News that if Murphy truly is harboring an illegal alien and attempts to interfere with federal law enforcement, there will be consequences.

"I think the governor is pretty foolish saying what he said because I got note of it, won’t let it go; we'll look into it. And if he knowingly is harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that’s a violation. ... I will seek prosecution or the secretary will seek prosecution. So maybe he’s bluffing. If he's not, we'll deal with that," Homan vowed.

Homan reiterated that sanctuary cities better get in line with the Trump administration because violent criminals benefit when local police do not work with federal law enforcement.

The New York Post reported that Murphy is now cleaning up his comments after heavy criticism and mockery aimed at him. A representative of Murphy said his comments have been "misinterpreted" because he was actually referring to a friend who is a legal resident and was worried about Trump’s second term. The representative added that "no one’s ever lived in the home” under the circumstances Murphy described.

While the deportation operations are being led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and being reinforced by other federal agencies, Homan has made clear that any apprehended person who is in the country illegally, with a criminal record or not, will be removed from the country.

According to daily statistics from ICE, around 800-1,000 illegal aliens have been arrested per day. The Trump administration is working to further expand the government's ability to have more officers on the streets and more funding for holding centers and deportation flights.

