Transgender military members sue Trump, Hegseth over trans ban

Several transgender members of the military are suing the Trump administration over a ban on transgender service members.

The federal lawsuit was filed by two LGBTQ+ activist organizations on behalf of six active transgender service members and two others who wish to enlist. They argued that the transgender ban violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

'It slams the door on qualified patriots who meet every standard and want nothing more than to serve their country.'

“This ban betrays fundamental American values of equal opportunity and judging people on their merit,” said Jennifer Levi, the transgender and queer rights senior director for GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders.

“It slams the door on qualified patriots who meet every standard and want nothing more than to serve their country, simply to appease a political agenda," she added. "That’s not just un-American; it makes our country weaker by pushing away talented service members who put their lives on the line every day for our nation.”

The National Center for Lesbian Rights also filed the suit.

President Donald Trump ordered the ban on transgender military members on Monday. He first issued the ban in his previous term, but it was rescinded by an order from former President Joe Biden in 2021.

Trump said the executive order would allow the U.S. military to "protect the American people and our homeland as the world’s most lethal and effective fighting force." The order says the military must update medical policies related to transgender members within 60 days.

The lawsuit claimed that the ban order is unconstitutional and discriminates against transgender people.

"Rather than being based on any legitimate governmental purpose, the ban reflects animosity toward transgender people because of their transgender status," the lawsuit read.

Trump and recently confirmed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

A report from the Rand Corp. estimated that there were between 2,150 and 10,790 transgender military members.

