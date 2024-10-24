The real reason Justin Trudeau is freezing immigration

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced massive changes to the country's immigration policies after members of his own party called on him to step down in a private letter leaked to the media.

'This is temporary — to pause our population growth and let our economy catch up.'

Trudeau made the announcements on social media Thursday after his party lost two parliamentary elections that are making his colleagues panic.

"We’re going to significantly reduce the number of immigrants coming to Canada for the next two years. This is temporary — to pause our population growth and let our economy catch up. We have to get the system working right for all Canadians," said Trudeau from his social media account.

He went on to say that they would allow fewer temporary foreign workers in Canada and tighten rules for companies to prove why they cannot hire Canadians before hiring foreigners.

The turnabout is likely in response to a leaked letter from a closed-door meeting of the liberal party on Wednesday. The letter criticizing Trudeau was read aloud at the meeting and cited polling that showed conservatives in a double-digit lead as they head into national elections, according to the New York Times.

After the meeting, Trudeau only said, “The Liberal Party is strong and united," as he walked past reporters lined up outside.

Trudeau's announcement on immigration might be a last-ditch effort to appease his critics on the right.

"Immigration is central to the story of Canada. Our decision to temporarily reduce the number of immigrants is a pragmatic one that addresses the needs of our economy right now," he added in a second post.

The party has no official mechanism to force Trudeau out of his office, but if liberals lose the election, he would likely be voted out by the next Parliament.

