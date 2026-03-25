'Truly a fool's errand': Top CDC adviser, RFK Jr. ally resigns from vaccine panel

As many top figures in the Department of Homeland Security are being replaced, another department has lost a key adviser in the health sector amid a lengthy legal fight.

The New York Times reported that Dr. Robert Malone, who served as the vice chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, has resigned from his position amid a complicated legal fight and recent setbacks.

'If offered the opportunity to participate in a relaunched ACIP, I will respectfully decline.'

Dr. Malone, an ally of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and a strong critic of the COVID pandemic response, resigned shortly after the panel's existence was thrown into jeopardy by a federal judge in Massachusetts.

The ruling, the New York Times previously reported, struck down several decisions on vaccines made by the panel.

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Photo by Ben Hendren/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In his decision to halt the panel's overhaul of the vaccine regulations, Judge Brian Murphy of the District of Massachusetts noted that the panel is supposed to review scientific evidence with "a method scientific in nature and codified into law through procedural requirements," according to NYT.

However, the judge wrote, "Unfortunately, the government has disregarded those methods and thereby undermined the integrity of its actions."

In a series of text messages obtained by Roll Call, Malone said he would not consider rejoining the panel if it were revived after this legal setback: "If offered the opportunity to participate in a relaunched ACIP, I will respectfully decline."

"Hundreds of hours of uncompensated labor, incredible hate from many quarters, hostile press, internal bickering, weaponized leaking, sabotage," Malone wrote in another text message, according to Roll Call. "I have better things to do."

However, there is evidence to suggest that Malone gave much thought to this decision, including another text message that reportedly said, "This was not an impulsive decision."

Malone also echoed these sentiments publicly on Monday in a social media post, which included the final publication of research he had prepared for the panel. He wrote: "That concludes publication of materials I had prepared for the ACIP COVID and Influenza work groups. I hope y'all find them useful. Please keep in mind that both the American Academy of Pediatrics and a Boston Federal Judge have determined that I am unqualified to serve on the CDC ACIP and contribute to advising the CDC Director on vaccine policy matters."

"So much for providing hundreds of hours of free labor to serve my country. Truly a fool's errand," Malone added.

Dr. Kirk Milhoan serves as chair of the panel. Milhoan and Malone were joined by 13 other voting members on the panel, a handful of ex officio members from different government health agencies, and a number of liaison representatives from other medical institutions.

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