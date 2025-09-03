Trump admin expands ICE detention space into notorious state prison

The Trump administration's Immigration and Customs Enforcement has expanded its detention space to yet another state, after already opening facilities in Florida, Indiana, Nebraska, and Texas.

ICE has officially opened the "Louisiana Lockup" within the Louisiana State Penitentiary. This facility was created through a partnership with the notorious prison to utilize an unused section, expanding ICE's capacity by 416 beds. The DHS plans to house the "worst of the worst" illegal immigrants at this facility.

'If you are in this country illegally, you could find yourself in the Louisiana Lockup.'

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan, and Governor Jeff Landry (R) plan to host a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the new facility.

"To the worst of the worst: Welcome to the LOUISIANA LOCKUP," Landry wrote in a post on X ahead of the press conference.

"Criminal illegal aliens beware: Louisiana Lockup is where your time in America ends," Landry said. "Louisiana Lockup will give ICE the space it needs to lock up some of the worst criminal illegal aliens — murderers, rapists, pedophiles, drug traffickers, and gang members — so they can no longer threaten our families and communities. This facility fulfills President Trump's Make America Safe Again promise. I want to thank President Trump, Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Deputy ICE Director Madison Sheahan for their leadership and partnership. Together, we're making Louisiana and America safer."

"If you are in this country illegally, you could find yourself in the Louisiana Lockup," the DHS wrote on social media. "Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App."

The department told Fox News that 51 immigrants have already been moved to the detention center.

"Today, we're announcing a new partnership with the state of Louisiana to expand detention space," Noem stated. "Thank you to Governor Landry for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in CECOT, Cornhusker Clink, Speedway Slammer, or Louisiana Lockup. Avoid arrest and self-deport now using the CBP Home App."

CECOT — Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo — is a maximum-security prison in El Salvador where the Trump administration transferred suspected gang members.

Blaze News reached out to the DHS for comment.

