Trump admin halts tax dollars for NGOs facilitating illegal immigration: Noem

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated Wednesday that President Donald Trump's administration had stopped all taxpayer dollars from going toward non-governmental organizations that have been facilitating illegal immigration.



During a Wednesday interview on Fox News' "Will Cain Show," Noem explained that the Trump administration plans to re-evaluate the federal grants assigned to NGOs.

'An NGO is sometimes an operation that does things that the government cannot do — can't legally do.'

"Today, we are announcing that we have stopped all grant funding that's being abused by NGOs to facilitate illegal immigration into this country. So it's amazing to me the hundreds of millions of dollars that have been spent by the federal government, that has been sent to NGOs to facilitate this invasion of our country," Noem stated.

"We're not spending another dime to help the destruction of this country," she declared. "We're gonna make sure that we follow through on what President Trump has promised, and that's to make sure that we're securing our border, deporting those who are here illegally and committing criminal actions, and that our taxpayer dollars aren't spent to help it."

Noem noted that the evaluation of the paused grants will uncover how the nonprofit organizations are utilizing the funds.

Cain explained that $380 million in taxpayer money was funneled to NGOs to provide shelter and services programs for illegal aliens in 2024.

Noem stated that many of the organizations receiving taxpayer funds also have operations established in Mexico. She claimed that some groups are "telling those illegal immigrants to come to them and they will get them across the border."

"They're not just operating in the United States; they're operating outside of the United States to help make it easier for those who want to break our laws," the secretary said.

"I was one of those Americans that years ago when somebody said NGO to me, I thought, 'Oh, that's amazing. That's a nonprofit that's out there telling somebody about Jesus or spreading faith and salvation or doing good work and charitable work helping people that are less fortunate,'" she continued. "Then I realized over the years it's been perverted into this shadow government."

"An NGO is sometimes an operation that does things that the government cannot do — can't legally do," Noem said. "So they create an entity to use government dollars, taxpayer dollars, to do something that the federal government isn't allowed to do. To do a shadow government operation that really has been used recently to undermine our country's national security."

According to the Department of State, roughly 1.5 million NGOs are operating in the country.