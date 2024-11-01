Trump and Harris make pit stops in states that will decide the election

Just four days out from the election, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are holding dueling campaign events through crucial battleground states.

Yesterday on the trail, Trump held rallies in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Henderson, Nevada, and appeared alongside Tucker Carlson in Glendale, Arizona. As the campaign season wraps up, Trump touched on policy priorities like immigration and the economy while also making a point to hammer his opponent and her supporters.

'Look, she's a deranged person, but the reason she couldn't stand me is that she always wanted to go to war with people. I don't want to go to war.'

"There are some people who thrive under pressure, and there are some people who crack under pressure," Trump said of Harris in Albuquerque. "She's a cracker."

“Are you better now than you were four years ago?" Trump asked the crowd in Henderson, to which many responded "no."

Apart from Trump's usual rally appearances, two moments stood out for the former president yesterday.

Trump's most notable comments from his Thursday campaign stops took place in Arizona at an event alongside Carlson. The former president criticized former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, for her and her father's hawkish track record on foreign policy as well as her endorsement of Harris.

"Well, I think it hurts Kamala a lot actually," Trump said of Cheney's endorsement. "Look, she's a deranged person, but the reason she couldn't stand me is that she always wanted to go to war with people. I don't want to go to war."

"She's a radical war hawk," Trump continued. "Let's put her with a rifle, standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Okay? Let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face? You know they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, 'Oh, gee, well, let's send, let's send, 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.'"

Trump was clearly calling out Cheney's hawkish foreign policy. It's a lot easier to hold Cheney's worldview when you're able to call the shots from a cushy federal job, but she would likely have a different opinion if she was thrown into active combat. That is obviously the comparison Trump was making, full context of the clip shows.

Like clockwork, countless headlines from the corporate and mainstream media attacked Trump for "using violent language," called his comments "firing squad threats," and insinuated that he wanted to attack Cheney.

"This is how dictators destroy free nations," Cheney said in response. "They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant."

On the note of questionable endorsements, American businessman and Harris supporter Mark Cuban criticized the women in and around the Trump camp.

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women, ever," Cuban told "The View" Thursday. "It's just that simple."

"Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women - With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong," Trump said in response to Cuban's comments. "This guy is such a fool, he’s constantly on Television being critical, and only for the reason that I tuned him out completely while President because he called incessantly."

"I may, in fact, be surrounded by the strongest women in the World, including Heads of Countries, who make Mark look like a 'baby!'" Trump continued. "All strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man’s statement."

As for Trump's running mate, JD Vance followed in the former president's footsteps and made an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast. In the over three hour-long episode released Thursday, Vance came off cool, calm, collected, and importantly, likable. In between exchanges on policy, Vance let listeners in on his personal life and shared familial anecdotes with Rogan. The podcast amassed over 9 million views in fewer than 24 hours.

While Harris has yet to make her long-anticipated appearance on Rogan's show (an appearance which is still up in the air), she held competing rallies in Phoenix, Arizona, and Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada. Harris racked up another celebrity endorsement from Jennifer Lopez in Vegas and was briefly interrupted by protesters in Phoenix and again in Reno.

Harris stuck to her usual talking points, emphasizing the importance of women's "choices," a euphemism for abortion, and boasting about "fighting for democracy."

The two candidates are now headed to the Rust Belt. Harris is traveling from Vegas to Wisconsin, where she is scheduled to hold events in Janesville and in Little Chute. Afterward, Harris will be hopping over to hold a concert rally in West Allis alongside rappers Cardi B, Glorilla, and Flo Milli, to name a few.

Trump is making stops to hold rallies in Warren, Michigan, and in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

