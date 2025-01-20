Trump appears emotional over mention of his 'beloved' parents

President Donald Trump appeared to become emotional during remarks delivered after his inauguration, reflecting on his "beloved" parents.

Following his inaugural address, Rev. Fr. Frank Mann delivered a speech in which he mentioned the "loving protection" of Trump's parents as he goes into his second presidential term.

'From their place in heaven, may they shield their son from all harm by their loving protection and give him the strength.'

"We lift our hearts in gratitude for the beloved parents of President Trump," Mann said during his speech. "Without Mary and Fred Trump, this day would never be the miracle that has just begun. From their place in heaven, may they shield their son from all harm by their loving protection and give him the strength to guide our nation along the path that will make America great again."

"Let us go forth now with these words of President Trump's emblazoned on our hearts," Mann continued. "'As long as we have pride in our beliefs, courage in our convictions, and faith in our God, then we will not fail. We will stand tall. We stand proud because we are Americans, and Americans kneel to God and God alone.' Amen."



In his own inaugural address, Trump thanked God for saving his life, crediting his second presidency to what could only be described as divine intervention.

"Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and, indeed, to take my life," Trump said. "Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin's bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then, and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason."

"I was saved by God to make America great again," Trump added.

