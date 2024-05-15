Biden and Trump slated to participate in two presidential debates later this year

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are slated to participate in two presidential debates ahead of the widely-anticipated 2024 presidential contest.

CNN will host a debate on June 27 that will be moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, according to a press release that notes there will not be an audience at the event in Georgia.

'He can't put two sentences together!'

ABC News has announced a September 10 debate, noting in a press release that "ABC News will make the debate available to simulcast on additional broadcast and streaming news networks in America."

Trump and Biden have agreed to participate in both of the debates.

In a video posted to X earlier on Wednesday, Biden claimed that Trump lost two debates against him in 2020 and noted that Trump has indicated that he wants to debate again. Biden declared, "make my day, pal," adding, "I'll even do it twice."

"Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced - He can't put two sentences together!" Trump declared in a Truth social post on Wednesday morning. "I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September. I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds - That's only because he doesn't get them. Just tell me when, I'll be there. 'Let's get ready to Rumble!!!'"

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has claimed that he will meet the requirements to take part in the June debate.

"I'm happy to report that I will meet the criteria to participate in the @CNN debate before the June 20 deadline. I look forward to holding Presidents Biden and Trump accountable for their records in Atlanta on June 27 to give Americans the debate they deserve," Kennedy tweeted.

