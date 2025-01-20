Trump calls Nancy Pelosi 'guilty as hell' over J6, slams 'lunatic' Liz Cheney

During a speech in Emancipation Hall on Monday, President Donald Trump called out former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, noting their roles in the January 6 riots.

Trump criticized Pelosi for denying additional security that was offered to her ahead of the protests, arguing that she and Cheney deleted crucial documentation from January 6.

'There's virtually nothing left, so that's a criminal offense. If that were a civil case, it would be a criminal offense if that happened civilly.'

"I offered 10,000 soldiers," Trump said.

Trump also noted that Pelosi accepted "responsibility" for some of the security breaches that day. "She knows it. She admitted it on the tape that her daughter made," he said.

"In other words, J6 wouldn't be J6," Trump continued. "There would be no J6, but she rebuffed them. She didn't like it. No, she didn't like it. Maybe she wanted that to happen, but she's guilty as hell. And now we would have to go through the process because they destroyed all the evidence."

"They deleted everything," Trump continued. "There's virtually nothing left, so that's a criminal offense. If that were a civil case, it would be a criminal offense if that happened civilly."

Trump also took aim at Cheney, who was embraced by former Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign in 2024. Cheney's father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, notably spearheaded the conflict in the Middle East during the George W. Bush administration, which Trump and other more isolationist Republicans have criticized.

"Why are we helping Liz Cheney?" Trump quipped. "I mean, Liz Cheney is a disaster. She's a crying lunatic and crying, crying."

"One day when you don't want to kill people in wars, they turn against you," Trump added. "Liz Cheney hated the concept of not going to war with everybody. 'Let's kill everybody. Let's spend a lot of money on military equipment.' You know, where her father works, right?"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!