Trump hammers Kamala Harris on immigration and the economy during town hall with Sean Hannity

Former President Donald Trump pummeled his Democratic presidential competitor and predicted another Great Depression if she were elected to office.

Trump made the comments while appearing at a town hall event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with Sean Hannity on Fox News Wednesday evening. The event was pre-taped with a live audience.

'This will be a 1929 depression. She has no idea what the hell she's doing.'

Hannity played a series of clips showing Harris' past mis-statements on immigration and gave Trump a chance to excoriate Harris and the Biden administration for the crisis at the border.

"It's the worst border in the history of the world!" said Trump.

He garnered great applause from the audience after promising "the largest deportation in the history of our country" once elected.

Hannity also lined up a question for Trump to lambast Harris on saying she's going to ban fracking, an important issue in the pivotal swing state of Pennsylvania.



At one point, Trump accused Harris of having notes during the sit-down interview with Dana Bash at CNN and having the questions being given to her beforehand.

"I know all about notes!" he said. "It's alright if people know that. But she wasn't supposed to have notes. After every question, she looked down! She had notes! That means she knew the questions."

Trump predicted that the United States would go into another 1929-style depression if Harris were to be elected and implement her far-left tax proposals.

"If you let the Trump tax cuts expire, which she wants to do, she wants to terminate them. If you do that, you will suffer the biggest tax increase in history," he claimed. "This country will end up in a depression if she becomes president. Like 1929. This will be a 1929 depression. She has no idea what the hell she's doing."

The hour-long special was just the first part of a two-part town hall. Presumably, the second part will include questions from the audience for the former president.

A video on social media showed thousands of people lined up to get into the town hall with Trump.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!