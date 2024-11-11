Trump names new UN ambassador after rejecting Haley's return to Cabinet

President-elect Donald Trump announced his choice for United Nations ambassador on Sunday evening. He confirmed to the New York Post that he had offered the position to New York Rep. Elise Stefanik (R).

Trump told the Post, "I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter."

Stefanik, a staunch Trump ally and the fourth-highest-ranking House Republican, has been credited for her role in driving out two Ivy League presidents after questioning them about anti-Semitism on campus.

Stefanik confirmed that she had accepted Trump's offer.

"I am truly honored to earn President Trump's nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations," she told the Post. "During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate."

"President Trump's historic landslide election has given hope to the American people and is a reminder that brighter days are ahead — both at home and abroad," Stefanik continued. "America continues to be the beacon of the world, but we expect and must demand that our friends and allies be strong partners in the peace we seek."

She vowed to "advance President Donald J. Trump's restoration of America First peace through strength leadership on the world stage on Day One at the United Nations."

Trump's decision to appoint Stefanik followed an announcement on Saturday that former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley would not be joining his incoming Cabinet.

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation. I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Haley responded to Trump's announcement, writing, "I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years."

Trump's appointment of Stefanik received mixed reactions, with some voicing concerns about the narrow Republican majority in the House.

Political commentator Ben Shapiro wrote on X, "Tom Homan as border czar. Elise Stefanik as UN ambassador. Still not tired of the winning."

New York City Councilman Joe Borelli (R) called Stefanik's appointment a "huge win for America."

"[Stefanik] will whip them into shape. So proud to call her a friend," Borelli added.

One X user wrote, "I have no problem with the choice but we have a razor [thin] majority in the House. Remember how the Republicans botched replacing George Santos?"

Another X user stated, "We need Elise in the House. Tulsi [Gabbard] is perfect for Amb to UN - she's a peace seeker!"

