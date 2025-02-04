Trump nominates Joe Kent to key intelligence role

On Monday, President Donald Trump nominated former congressional candidate Joe Kent of Washington to serve as director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Trump pointed to Kent's extensive experience, noting his service in the military as well as his career in intelligence. Kent also ran for Congress in Washington's 3rd District in 2022 and in 2024, although he was narrowly defeated by Democratic incumbent Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

'Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World, to the cartels in our backyard.'

"As a Soldier, Green Beret, and CIA Officer, Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS. Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight. Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World, to the cartels in our backyard."

"Thank you President Trump!" Kent replied in an X post. "It’s an honor to serve our nation again, time to keep our nation safe & strong!"

Like many of Trump's nominees, Kent will be subject to Senate confirmation. If confirmed, Kent would lead the NCTC, which was founded in the wake of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. In his role, he would answer to the director of national intelligence. Trump has nominated Tulsi Gabbard for DNI.

