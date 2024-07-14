Trump on shooting: 'It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening'

In further remarks on Sunday morning, former president Donald Trump thanked his supporters for their thoughts and prayers and credited God for his ability to survive yesterday's assassination attempt.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump opened by saying, "Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening."

Trump's remarks appear to be well taken. Video of the shooting shows that he was turning his head to illustrate a chart that was projected on a screen to his right, and he appeared to turn his head at the last minute before the shot rang out, likely saving his life as one of the bullets whizzed through his right ear.

Trump continued, "We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed."

Trump also confirmed what RNC officials told Blaze News last night: that the Republican National Convention will go forward as planned this week in Wisconsin. "I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin."

No additional details on Trump's health or any of the medical interventions undertaken to treat his injuries have been released.