'Trump is desperate': Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder says new song is about Trump's election denial — claims Trump gave people PTSD
April 22, 2024
Pearl Jam front man Eddie Vedder explained the meaning behind the band's politically-themed song off their album "Dark Matter."
The song titled "Wreckage" is purportedly about Donald Trump, Vedder told the Times, calling the former president and candidate "desperate to win" and only looking to avoid imprisonment.
"There is a guy in the United States who is still saying he didn’t lose an election," he told the British outlet. "And people are reverberating and amplifying that message as if it is true."
"Trump is desperate. I don’t think there has ever been a candidate more desperate to win, just to keep himself out of prison and to avoid bankruptcy. It is all on the line, and he’s out there playing the victim — at least they’re doing this to me, because if not they would be doing it to you — but you haven’t falsified your tax records," he continued.
Some of the song's lyrics allude to Trump not being willing to admit that he is wrong so long as he wins by any means, leaving nothing left in his path:
Oh, visited by thoughts and not just in the night
That I no longer give a f*** who is wrong and who's right
This game of winner takes all and all means nothing left
Spoils go the victor and the other left for dead
Uh-huh, combing through the wreckage
Holding out, holding on
Combing through the wreckage
"You don’t have classified information in your basement. So the song is saying, let’s not be driven apart by one person, especially not a person without any worthy causes," Vedder went on.
Prompted with the possibility that Trump's time in the spotlight is waning, the singer said that he felt if a person doesn't have some sort of mental qualms with 45th president, they may not be a "thoughtful" person.
"I can’t wait," Vedder said in response to the end of the Trump era. "Most thoughtful people are going through a bit of PTSD about it now, so maybe you’re right."
The 59-year-old concluded by waxing poetically about art being the truest expression of one's personality.
"I knew I wanted to express myself in music, whether anyone heard it or not ... you think, if someone were to hear this, maybe they would know me better. Maybe that is the power of any art form, actually: to get to know someone."
The April 19, 2024, release is Pearl Jam's twelfth studio album. The band has sold over 25 million albums worldwide since their 1991 debut "Ten," which went diamond (13 times platinum).
