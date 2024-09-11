Liberals are outraged at three words Trump uttered at the debate with Harris

President Donald Trump appeared to make a joke about Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' past, and many liberal viewers were outraged about it.

Trump was responding to a question from the moderators about why he questioned the racial identity of Harris when he said three words that infuriated many on the left.

'What a disgusting misogynist blood clot for brains.'

"I don't care. You make a big deal out of something. I couldn't care less. Whatever she wants to be is OK with me," said Trump.

"But those were your words, so," replied moderator David Muir.

"I don't know. I mean all I can say is I read where she was not black. That she put out. And. I'll say that," Trump responded.

"And then I read that she was black. And that's OK. Either one is OK with me, that's up to her!" he added.

Many believed the three words were meant to harken back to accusations that Harris had dated an Oakland politician in order to climb the political ranks when she was younger. Harris appeared to grasp the meaning of the jab in her physical response.

"Did he just say ' she puts out' ?!?!?!?? What the actual f***," said one commenter who had "BLM" in her profile.

"Kamala not going nuclear after Trump’s 'put out' line tells you immediately she’s 10000% stronger than this ***hole," said another critic.

"Trump's terrible little 'I heard she put out' statement is exactly the kind of misogynistic crap that I watched women in Michigan politics put up with for years," read another critical missive.

"Still can't get over Trump's 'read she's black and put out' comment. What a disgusting misogynist blood clot for brains ***hole," said another detractor.

"Trump is a dumb *** b***h," said another critic after quoting the phrase.

Recent polls show Harris is a slight favorite over Trump, but many experts believe that Trump's support is underrepresented in polling and that even polling means that Trump is likely to win in November.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!