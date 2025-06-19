Chain-snatching migrant moped gangs are having their dreams crushed by NYC mayor — but he won't mention it

After what has seemed like years of New York City circling the drain due to crime, Mayor Eric Adams (D) responded by writing a scathing review of mopeds and scooters.

In an op-ed in Caribbean Life, the mayor said New Yorkers have "strong feelings" toward the vehicles, which they've seen driving the wrong way down streets, leaving seniors scared and pedestrians "terrorized."

Every day, the mayor claimed, residents are dreading the sound of modified mopeds driving down the streets and possibly crashing into them.

'If your ride is illegal, say bye bye.'

Worse, the vehicles are being used in violent and heinous crimes, the mayor wrote. Unregistered dirt bikes, mopeds, and scooters are involved in cellphone snatches and wallet theft and are used as getaway vehicles after shootings and robberies.

As a result, Adams started a humor-fueled campaign of destruction against the vehicles, telling residents, "We are literally crushing it," as he makes trips to the junkyard to send the vehicles to their graves.

What the mayor is not revealing, however, is that many of the gangsters involved in the crimes are illegal immigrants.

RELATED: Federal prosecutors ditch jobs in a huff, refuse to admit wrongdoing in 'flawed' Eric Adams case

"Illegal moped? More like NO-ped," the official mayor's account wrote on X.

The post said Adams' administration has confiscated more than 100,000 illegal vehicles during his tenure.

"If your ride is illegal, say bye bye," the X post said.

While admitting the mopeds are illegal, the mayor's office is leaving out the fact that their operators often are, too. Many of the criminals come from illegal alien gangs that are rampantly taking advantage of citizens, investigative reporter Oren Levy told Blaze News.

Levy has been exposing some of the gangs in his reporting and says they are actually "highly organized migrant robbery crews."

Levy told Blaze News that migrant criminals sneak up on unsuspecting victims, rip chains off their necks, and, in some cases, rob people at gunpoint.

"These aren’t isolated incidents — this has been happening for a while now," Levy added.

RELATED: Why I’m rooting for the lunatic over the creep in NYC

The mayor's op-ed failed to mention migrants, immigrants (legal or illegal), or even the term "gang," which Levy said was typical of Adams' deflections.

"It’s time for Mayor Eric Adams to take real action. He has the power to issue executive orders that would allow federal authorities to step in. Instead of blaming the city council, he should lead and do what’s needed to protect New Yorkers," Levy said.

Mayor Adams is facing a likely defeat in the mayoral election in November, if the polls can be believed. Former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo (D) holds double-digit leads in 12 of the most recent 15 polls published by the New York Times.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

