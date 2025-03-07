Trump rolls out red carpet for South African farmers persecuted by anti-white politicians

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is rolling out the red carpet for South African farmers and reiterated that the U.S. is cutting off funding to the socialist-led nation.

Without specifying that they need to be Afrikaners, who are also called Boers, Trump invited South African farmers worried about their safety to come with their families to the United States in a Friday Truth Social post, noting that they will enjoy a "rapid pathway to Citizenship" — a process that "will begin immediately."

"South Africa is being terrible, plus, to long time Farmers in the country," Trump stated in a Truth Social post. "They are confiscating their LAND and FARMS, and MUCH WORSE THAN THAT. A bad place to be right now, and we are stopping all Federal Funding."

'The United States won't stand for it, we will act.'

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's socialist president, ratified legislation on Jan. 25 enabling the government to seize land without compensation in the name of the "public interest," which is defined under the new law to include "the nation's commitment to land reform, and to reforms to bring about equitable access to all South Africa's natural resources in order to redress the results of past racial discriminatory laws or practices."

Blaze News previously reported that while the government could compensate citizens for stolen property under the law, it is allowed to pay "nil" if it figures that doing so is "just and equitable."

Critics did not buy Ramaphosa's suggestion that the new law "is not a confiscation instrument." Even Zsa-Zsa Boggenpoel, a progressive professor at South Africa's Stellenbosch University, hinted that the law would be weaponized against white farmers — the very same ethnic minority whom South Africa's Marxist-Leninist political party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, routinely chant about butchering.

Shortly after the enactment of the controversial Expropriation Act of 2024, Trump stated on Feb. 2 , "South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY. It is a bad situation that the Radical Left Media doesn’t want to so much as mention. A massive Human Rights VIOLATION, at a minimum, is happening for all to see. The United States won't stand for it, we will act."

Five days later, the president signed an executive order ending foreign aid to South Africa — the U.S. committed over $323 million in foreign assistance to the African nation just last year — and directed his administration to promote "the resettlement of Afrikaner refugees escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination, including racially discriminatory property confiscation."

Trump noted, "The United States cannot support the government of South Africa's commission of rights violations in its country or its undermining United States foreign policy, which poses national security threats to our Nation, our allies, our African partners, and our interests."

Vincent Magwenya, a spokesman for President Ramaphosa, told Agence France-Press, "We are not going to partake in counterproductive megaphone diplomacy," adding that South Africa remains "committed to building a mutually beneficial bilateral trade, political and diplomatic relationship with the United States, in particular the Trump administration."

