Trump's agenda continues to be popular, new polling shows

Polling conducted by the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard and the Harris Poll shows not only that President Donald Trump and his aggressive agenda remain popular with the American people but that the Democratic Party is extremely unpopular.

The CAPS/Harris Poll found Trump's approval rating is at 52%. Net favorable approval ratings are also enjoyed by Vice President JD Vance, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

On nearly every major issue, the poll found Americans have a favorable view of Trump's agenda by wide margins, such as deportation of illegal immigrants who have committed crimes (81%), eliminating fraud and waste in government expenditures (76%), closing the border (76%), banning men from women's sports (69%), and having only two gender options on government forms (68%).

In contrast, the Democratic Party currently sits with a 36% approval rating.

On the issue of the economy, there was a more of a split, as 40% of voters said Trump’s policies will make them financially better off, 36% believe Trump’s policies will make them worse off, and 46% of voters say Trump’s policies will increase inflation.

While still very early in the second administration, the polling gives a glimpse into how Americans view Trump's no-holds-barred approach to governing after a brutal — and nearly fatal — presidential campaign. Over 40% of respondents said the country is on the right track, which is up 14 points from January of this year.

The economy could be a weak spot for Trump's term, but the topic is something that is not far from the president's mind despite what the mainstream media and Democrats might say. During his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference last week, Vance said the administration has the mandate and the policy ideas to bring prices down.

"A lot of that goes back to 'drill, baby, drill.' We've done more on energy under President Trump's leadership than, I think, any other administration in history ... and of course, we're going to do more," Vance said.

