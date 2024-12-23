Trump's popularity surge brings infiltrators, Glenn Beck warns at AmericaFest

During a speech at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest over the weekend, Glenn Beck celebrated President-elect Donald Trump's victory and also warned about potential infiltrators amid the Republican Party's surging popularity.



"Last year when I was here, I told you there's a million ways this country can fall apart, and there is only one way it stays together. And that is a miracle from the almighty God," Beck told the AmFest audience.

Beck discussed the first assassination attempt against Trump at his Butler, Pennsylvania, rally in July.

"I thought immediately, 'If he's dead, we're in civil war,'" he continued, suggesting that Trump sustaining only a minor injury was an act of God.

Beck stated that God is "waiting for us to do the rest of the work."

"We have a lot of work in front of us, but, man, take a minute. Doesn't it feel good to win?" he asked.

The crowd responded with booming cheers.

Beck explained that if Trump had remained in the White House in 2020, he "wouldn't have had the same mindset he has today."

"He wouldn't have done all the vetting to get as many weasels out. He wouldn't have had the long list — and, believe me, he's checked it twice — of all the people that need to go," Beck said.

He also discussed the fall of the corporate media, stating that AmFest's media row, which was packed with dozens of alternative outlets, is "more powerful than ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC combined."

"It's a new world. And believe me, you have a better chance of seeing the next 2020 presidential debate on something like BlazeTV than you do seeing it on ABC. They're done," he declared.

Beck warned that now is "a time of peace," but resistance is on the horizon. He cautioned that the left will relentlessly seek ways to divide the conservative movement.

"Now that we have all of this popularity, suddenly Donald Trump is cool with everyone, we have to make sure those who wear masks are not coming in and claiming to be part of this team, and they have no intention of being on the team," he stated.

Specifically, Beck warned about those in the corporate media who compared Trump to Adolf Hitler for years and are now backpedaling amid rapidly declining viewership.

"We have to be careful. We have to watch. Trust, as [former President Ronald] Reagan said, but verify," he remarked.

Beck called for the crowd to recite the Pledge of Alliance with him before detailing the meaning of each line.

"If you want to find out is somebody truly on our side, you look for these things. You look for someone who is truly taking a solemn promise to stand with loyalty to a republic, a state which its supreme power rests with all of us," he said. "We will remain firm and steadfast to defend these things. We believe in a creator."

He declared that America is "incapable" of being divided if its citizens are united on account of their rights. Beck encouraged the audience to read and familiarize themselves with the country's founding documents.

"If you want to keep a free country, read it, read the Bible, and choose carefully," he concluded.