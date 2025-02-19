Trump's Teamsters-backed labor pick pivots on pro-union position

Former Republican Rep. Lori Chaves-DeRemer of Oregon, who was nominated to head the Department of Labor, was pressed over her pro-union past during her confirmation hearing Wednesday.

During her time in the House, Chavez-DeRemer earned a reputation for being a pro-union Republican, primarily through her support of the PRO Act. In doing so, Chavez-DeRemer received pushback from Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who initially came out against her nomination.

'This is the question, whether this is sort of a death-bed reversal, or whether or not she is truly for this.'

"Her support for the PRO Act, which would not only oppose national right-to-work, but it would pre-empt state law on right-to-work," Paul previously told reporters. "I think it's not a good thing, and it'd be sort of hard for me since it's a big issue for me to support her. So I won't support her."

The PRO Act is designed to expand workers' rights to unionize, coming in conflict with right-to-work laws that have historically been backed by Republicans.

During the hearing, Paul questioned Chavez-DeRemer about her past support for the PRO Act, to which she changed her position.

"The PRO Act wasn't just about organizing or enabling unions to organize, which they already have the right to do. The PRO Act was about overturning right-to-work laws in 26 states," Paul said.

"You no longer support the aspect of the PRO Act that would have overturned state right-to-work laws?" Paul asked.



"Yes, sir," Chavez-DeRemer replied, reversing her previously held position.

Because the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions has 12 Republicans and 11 Democrats, Chavez-DeRemer will have to rely on Democrats to advance through the committee, assuming that Paul remains a no vote. Although several Democrats have signaled they are open to supporting Chavez-DeRemer, she may not need to reach across the aisle after all.

When asked if Chavez-DeRemer's answers changed his vote, Paul said he was going to continue weighing her responses.

"This is the question, whether this is sort of a death-bed reversal, or whether or not she is truly for this," Paul told reporters after the hearing.

"I'm going to think about her answers and think about whether or not a conversion in this last moment is sincere," Paul added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!