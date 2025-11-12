U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Trump 'shuts off' deadly fentanyl pipeline by securing 'historic' deal with China: Patel
November 12, 2025
Patel says achievement will save tens of thousands of lives.
FBI Director Kash Patel traveled to Beijing last week to finalize a deal with China to end the fentanyl production pipeline.
'The Chinese government agreed on a plan to stop fentanyl precursors.'
Patel joined White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday in the briefing room to share the results of that visit.
Patel credited the accomplishment to Trump’s “historic engagement with [Chinese] President Xi,” referring to the leaders' meeting in October.
Patel reported that the FBI has seized 1,900 kilograms of fentanyl — enough to kill 127 million — so far this year, noting that it was a 31% increase compared to the same time frame last year.
“Fentanyl precursors are what makes up fentanyl. While we, the inner agency, the Department of Justice, have been fighting hard to seize and stop drug traffickers, we must attack fentanyl precursors — the ingredients necessary to make this lethal drug,” Patel stated.
RELATED: Trump reveals what's at stake if Supreme Court rules against his tariffs: 'Devastating'
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images
He noted that he is the first FBI director to travel to China in over a decade.
“The Chinese government agreed on a plan to stop fentanyl precursors,” Patel said.
“The People’s Republic of China has fully designated and listed all 13 precursors utilized to make fentanyl. Furthermore, they have agreed to control seven chemical subsidiaries that are also utilized to produce this lethal drug.”
“Effective immediately, essentially, President Trump has shut off the pipeline that creates fentanyl,” he continued.
“This historic achievement has saved tens of thousands of lives.”
RELATED: Trump scores win for American farmers as China commits to ‘massive’ soybean purchases
Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images
China’s Commerce Ministry announced early this week that it would adjust requirements for some precursor chemicals, requiring a license to export them to the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Most fentanyl that enters the U.S. is from Mexico, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The office reported in September that fentanyl continues to be the leading cause of overdose deaths in the country.
Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
Candace Hathaway is a staff writer for Blaze News.
candace_phx
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.