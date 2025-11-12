Trump 'shuts off' deadly fentanyl pipeline by securing 'historic' deal with China: Patel

FBI Director Kash Patel traveled to Beijing last week to finalize a deal with China to end the fentanyl production pipeline.

Patel joined White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday in the briefing room to share the results of that visit.

Patel credited the accomplishment to Trump’s “historic engagement with [Chinese] President Xi,” referring to the leaders' meeting in October.

Patel reported that the FBI has seized 1,900 kilograms of fentanyl — enough to kill 127 million — so far this year, noting that it was a 31% increase compared to the same time frame last year.

“Fentanyl precursors are what makes up fentanyl. While we, the inner agency, the Department of Justice, have been fighting hard to seize and stop drug traffickers, we must attack fentanyl precursors — the ingredients necessary to make this lethal drug,” Patel stated.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

He noted that he is the first FBI director to travel to China in over a decade.

“The Chinese government agreed on a plan to stop fentanyl precursors,” Patel said.

“The People’s Republic of China has fully designated and listed all 13 precursors utilized to make fentanyl. Furthermore, they have agreed to control seven chemical subsidiaries that are also utilized to produce this lethal drug.”

“Effective immediately, essentially, President Trump has shut off the pipeline that creates fentanyl,” he continued.

“This historic achievement has saved tens of thousands of lives.”

Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

China’s Commerce Ministry announced early this week that it would adjust requirements for some precursor chemicals, requiring a license to export them to the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Most fentanyl that enters the U.S. is from Mexico, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The office reported in September that fentanyl continues to be the leading cause of overdose deaths in the country.

