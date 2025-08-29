Trump takes action after Biden quietly extended Harris' Secret Service protection

The Biden administration issued a secret directive before leaving office to extend Kamala Harris’ Secret Service protection beyond the typical duration provided for former vice presidents.

President Donald Trump canceled Harris’ federal protection on Thursday, according to a memorandum reviewed by CNN.

While former presidents receive lifetime protection, vice presidents receive six months of protection after leaving office. Harris’ should have ended on July 21.

However, shortly before departing from office, then-President Joe Biden reportedly extended Harris’ protection for an additional year.

A Thursday memorandum issued to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem read, “You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris.”

The termination of Harris’ protection comes as she prepares to set off on a book tour for the release of her new memoir, “107 Days.” The book, which details Harris’ “candid and personal account of the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” is scheduled for release on September 23.

“The vice president is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety,” Kirsten Allen, a Harris senior adviser, told CNN.

Neither the White House nor the Secret Service responded to CNN’s requests for comment. A Biden spokesperson declined to comment, the news outlet reported.

Trump canceled Secret Service protection for Biden’s adult children, Hunter and Ashley, in March.

“We are aware of the president’s decision to terminate protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden,” the agency stated at the time. “The Secret Service will comply and is actively working with the protective details and the White House to ensure compliance as soon as possible.”

