Tucker Carlson implores Trump admin to 'rescue' Russell Brand ahead of 'absurd' UK trial

Tucker Carlson said Friday that the Trump administration should come to Russell Brand's "rescue," suggesting that the actor and populist commentator slapped with sexual assault charges last month "has no shot at a fair trial because Britain is no longer a free country."

The Metropolitan Police of London announced on April 4 that Britain's Crown Prosecution Service authorized them to charge Brand, 49, with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault.

Police first launched their investigation in September 2023 after a trio of liberal media outfits — the Sunday Times, the Times (U.K.), and Channel 4 — detailed sexual misconduct allegations against Brand raised by four women.

One woman claimed Brand raped her in 1999; another said she was indecently assaulted in 2001; a third claimed she was orally raped and assaulted in 2004; and a fourth woman claimed she was sexually assaulted between 2004 and 2005. The accusers have not been identified.

Brand, who remarried after his divorce from Katy Perry and now has three children, denied the allegations and stressed that all of his relationships have been consensual. He insinuated further that there may be an insidious "agenda at play" aimed at silencing him.

'He criticized the government for using Covid to turn the UK into a totalitarian state.'

Around the time that Channel 4 originally debuted the sexual assault allegations, the British government attempted to pressure Rumble and other social media platforms to prevent Brand from being able to monetize his online content.

According to Canadian state media, Rumble called the request "extremely disturbing" and indicated it would not "join a cancel culture mob."

Whereas Rumble stood firm against statist pressure, YouTube suspended monetization of Brand's channel, citing harmful off-platform behavior despite the absence of a court conviction.

Carlson noted in his Friday post, which was subsequently shared by the accused, that Brand was a darling of the British liberal establishment until "he criticized the government for using Covid to turn the UK into a totalitarian state" at which point "the accolades abruptly stopped."

"A government TV station accused Brand of committing sex crimes against anonymous women they refused to name. Government officials called for his opinions to be scrubbed from the internet," continued Carlson. "Last month, British prosecutors charged Brand with rape and sexual assault. None of the charges are backed by hard evidence. All of them supposedly took place more than 20 years ago, one of them in the 1990s."

'I KNOW I'm innocent.'

"The entire case is transparently political and absurd, a near-identical replay of the fake rape charges authorities brought against Julian Assange 15 years ago," added Carlson.

Carlson made his plea within hours of Brand's Friday appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring reportedly granted Brand bail — on the condition that he keeps the court informed of where he is staying in the U.S. or U.K. — and ordered him to appear at the Central Criminal Court on May 30.

Ahead of his 12-minute-long court appearance, Brand noted, "If you're innocent, you WELCOME scrutiny. I welcome a trial — gladly — because I KNOW I'm innocent."

"Over the last few years, millions of foreigners have applied for asylum in the United States. Russell Brand actually deserves it. Say a prayer that the Trump administration comes to his rescue," wrote Carlson.

