Tulsi Gabbard endorses Trump, casting him as the pro-peace, pro-freedom candidate

Lt. Col. Tulsi Gabbard helped put a nail in the coffin of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign in 2020. It appears as though she is ready to help deny the California Democrat the White House once again.

Days after meeting with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago for a reported "practice session," Gabbard announced Monday to an energized crowd at the 146th general conference and exhibition of the National Guard Association in Detroit that she was formally endorsing Harris' opponent.

"I am proud to stand here before you today," said Gabbard. "Whether you are a Democrat, a Republican, or an Independent, if you love our country as I do — if you cherish peace and freedom as we do — I invite you to join me in doing all that we can to save our country and elect President Donald J. Trump and send him back to the White House to do the tough work of saving our country and serving the people."

Gabbard explained precisely why she believes it is imperative that Trump win.

Whereas she has previously indicated that Harris would both continue putting America last and dutifully serve the military industrial complex, Gabbard expressed confidence that Trump would alternatively "do the work to walk us back from the brink of war."

'We can't allow our county to be destroyed by politicians who will put their own power ahead of the interests of the American people.'

"We cannot be prosperous unless we are at peace," continued the former congresswoman. "We can't live free as long as we have a government that is retaliating against its political opponents and undermining our civil liberties, weaponizing our very institutions against those they deem as a threat. Kamala Harris has done this over the last three and a half years. She won't hesitate to continue that if she is elected as president."

Gabbard revealed to nationally syndicated radio host and co-founder of Blaze Media Glenn Beck earlier this month that the Biden-Harris administration was allegedly surveilling her via a program designed to identify and monitor potential terrorists.

After noting Monday that Trump has been the primary target for the Biden-Harris administration "because they don't want us as voters to even have the option to vote for him," Gabbard indicated that it is critical for Americans now to "stand together to reject this anti-freedom culture of political retaliation and abuse of power."

"We can't allow our county to be destroyed by politicians who will put their own power ahead of the interests of the American people, our freedom, and our future," added Gabbard.

In her speech, the former congresswoman who served in both Iraq and Kuwait, also made clear that Trump takes seriously "the grave responsibility that a president bears for every single one of our lives."

Earlier in the day, Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery to honor the lives of the 13 American service members who lost their lives during the Biden-Harris administration's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

According to Gabbard, Trump evidenced this understanding in part by breaking from the tradition set by his establishmentarian predecessors and not starting any new wars, but rather taking "action to deescalate."

Trump also had kind words to say about Gabbard, noting, "She's got great common sense, great spirit, and she loves our country."

