UCLA’s medical school racially discriminated against white, Asian applicants: DOJ

A year-long Department of Justice investigation has found that the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, discriminated against applicants based on race.

A Wednesday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California announced that the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division discovered evidence that the school’s leadership “intentionally selected applicants based on their race.”

‘Federal law and the Supreme Court precedent are clear: Race discrimination has no place in our nation’s institutions of higher learning.’

The DOJ cited UCLA’s “dubious contention that patients receive the best care when treated by a doctor of the same race, rather than by the most qualified.”

The investigation claimed that, on average, black and Hispanic applicants whom the medical school admitted had lower academic qualifications than their white and Asian counterparts.

The department concluded that the medical school violated civil rights laws by intentionally discriminating on the basis of race. The DOJ highlighted that medical schools receive significant federal financial assistance.

“UCLA’s admissions process has been focused on racial demographics at the expense of merit and excellence — allowing racial politics to distract the school from the vital work of training great doctors,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division stated. “Racism in admissions is both illegal and anti-American, and this Department will not allow it to continue.”

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First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli said, “Federal law and the Supreme Court precedent are clear: Race discrimination has no place in our nation’s institutions of higher learning.”

“The pattern of illegal and odious conduct by UCLA’s medical school is abhorrent to our Constitution and our nation’s founding principles,” Essayli added.

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A UCLA medical school spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that its admissions process is “based on merit” and “grounded in a rigorous, comprehensive review of each applicant.” The spokesperson rejected claims that it broke the law.

“We are confident in our practices and our mission to maintain access to a high-quality education to all qualified students,” the spokesperson told the Times. “We are carefully reviewing the Department of Justice’s report. The David Geffen School of Medicine is committed to providing equal opportunity to all applicants and fully complying with federal and state laws.”

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