University of Kansas investigating professor caught on video advocating violence against men refusing to vote for Harris

Officials at the University of Kansas said that they placed a professor on administrative leave after a viral video showed him calling on men to be shot if they don't support Vice President Kamala Harris.

'Scratch that from the recording. I don't want the deans hearing that I said that.'

The video was circulated by the popular Libs of TikTok account on social media where it quickly went viral.

"Guys are smarter than girls. You got some serious problems," said the instructor in the video taken inside a classroom full of students.

"It's what frustrates me. There are gonna be some males in our society that will refuse to vote for a potential female president because they don't think females are smart enough to be president," he continued.

"We can line all those guys up and shoot them," he said. "They clearly don't understand the way the world works. Did I say that? Scratch that from the recording. I don't want the deans hearing that I said that."

One version of the video posted to X garnered more than 2.2 million views.

Only hours later, the university took action and released a statement about the professor without identifying him.

"The university is aware of a classroom video in which an instructor made an inappropriate reference to violence. The instructor is being placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation," read the statement.

"The instructor offers his sincerest apologies and deeply regrets the situation," the statement added. "His intent was to emphasize his advocacy for women's rights and equality, and he recognizes he did a very poor job of doing so. The university has an established process for situations like this and will follow that process."

Among those who responded on social media was Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas.

“Disturbing video from a @UnivOfKansas professor,” he posted. “Anyone saying men who don’t vote for Kamala Harris should be ‘lined up and shot’ is deranged and shouldn’t be around students nor academia. I trust that the @UnivOfKansas will take immediate action and fire this professor.”

Two hours later, he said his office confirmed the instructor was placed on leave.

"This guy shouldn’t be within 100 yards of a university and I am calling for his swift termination," Marshall added.

