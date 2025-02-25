US citizen killed by IED near US-Mexico border, says Texas agriculture commissioner

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller issued a statement on Tuesday after a U.S. citizen, a rancher who worked on both sides of the southern border, was killed by an improvised explosive device suspected to have been placed by a cartel.

The incident took place a few weeks ago in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas. The U.S. State Department lists Tamaulipas as a "Do Not Travel To" location due to the level of violence.

'Additionally, you can avoid dirt roads and remote areas.'

“A tragic and alarming incident occurred near Brownsville, Texas, where a U.S. citizen and Texas rancher was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED). This shocking act of violence highlights the growing threat posed by cartel activity along our southern border," Miller said in a statement.

"I urge all Texas farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers who travel to Mexico or operate near the border to exercise extreme caution. The Lower Rio Grande Valley (LRGV) is a crucial part of Texas agriculture, and the safety of our agricultural community is of utmost importance. We cannot overlook the rising violence that threatens not only lives but also the security of our farms, ranches, and rural communities," he continued.

"Additionally, you can avoid dirt roads and remote areas, refrain from touching unfamiliar objects that could be explosive devices, limit travel to daylight hours, stay on main roads, and avoid cartel-controlled regions," he explained. "Our agriculture family is the backbone of Texas, and we must do everything we can to protect it."

Because of Tamaulipas' proximity to Texas, the area is plagued with violence, as rival factions within the Gulf Cartel, one of the oldest cartels in Mexico, constantly fight each other and law enforcement for control of the lucrative human- and drug-smuggling routes into the United States. The Northeast Cartel fights to maintain control of Nuevo Laredo for its large volume of trade between the United States and Mexico.

In addition to IEDs, cartels across Mexico are also using armed drones in an effort to gain the advantage against their rivals. Tamaulipas is one of the states where the Mexican National Guard was deployed to crack down on illegal immigrants crossing the border in order to stop President Donald Trump's tariffs from being implemented.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!