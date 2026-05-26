US executes 'self-defense' strikes against Iran amid peace talks

U.S. Central Command, which has been blockading the Strait of Hormuz since April 13 with the support of multiple carrier strike groups and guided-missile destroyers, conducted "self-defense strikes" on Monday in Southern Iran.

According to CENTCOM spokesman Cpt. Tim Hawkins, the strikes targeted missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines and were executed with the aim of protecting American troops from "threats posed by Iranian forces."

'I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools.'

Explosions were reported along the coast hemming the Strait of Hormuz and in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, reported Reuters.

Hawkins said that CENTCOM nevertheless continues to use restraint during the ongoing ceasefire with Iran that was brokered on April 8.

America's latest kinetic action against Iranian targets took place nearly 90 days into the war and amid peace talks, which President Donald Trump hinted in recent days are progressing.

Trump announced on Saturday that he had a "very good call" with the leaders of Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates regarding Iran and a memorandum of understanding pertaining to peace.

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Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dan Snow/US Navy/Getty Images

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed," said Trump, adding that the agreement, if ratified, would result in the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

This announcement of a possible forthcoming agreement — which reportedly involves a 60-day ceasefire extension, a reopening of the strait, and a plan for future negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program — greatly distressed hawks as well as some Israelis.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), for instance, said he was "deeply concerned" about the alleged deal with Iran, noting that a result favoring the Iranians "would be a disastrous mistake."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) concern-mongered about "a deal that is perceived to allow Iran to survive." He also added that "Iran being perceived as having the ability to terrorize the Strait in perpetuity and the ability the inflict massive damage to Gulf oil infrastructure is a major shift of the balance of power in the region and over time will be a nightmare for Israel."

After other prominent voices expressed their concerns stateside and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered them some reassurances, Trump stated early on Monday, "I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven’t even been negotiated yet."

The president clarified that "it will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that!"

In addition to emphasizing that the peace process was a "very complex puzzle," Trump said that the Middle Eastern leaders on his Saturday call should sign on to the Abraham Accords to normalize relations with Israel.

Later on Monday, the president noted that "the Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event."

Iranian officials were similarly evasive about a possible deal.

"It is correct to say that we have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues under discussion," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai said on Monday. "But to say that this means the signing of an agreement is imminent — no one can make such a claim."

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