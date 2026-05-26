The pro-life movement is ‘compromised’ as abortions RISE after Roe reversal

The overturning of Roe v. Wade was supposed to mark a turning point for the pro-life movement — but according to Seth Gruber, it exposed just how compromised many pro-life leaders really are.

And BlazeTV host Steve Deace could not be more disappointed.

“How is it possible after its greatest victory — the overturning of Roe — that the pro-life movement has lost so much substantial ground? How is this possible?” Deace asks Seth Gruber on the “Steve Deace Show.”

“I mean, brother, it’s so heartbreaking,” Gruber responds, explaining that the reason the pro-life movement isn’t more successful is because it has been “compromised.”

“Many RINO Republicans and … tragically, many pro-life organizations who take donor dollars from sweet little Christian grandmas who want to end abortion … are actively working against the aims of ending abortion — of criminalizing abortion,” he tells Deace.

“It’s just many pro-life establishment leaders and organizations who are too dumb or compromised to grasp what the lay Christian absolutely understands without having to think about it,” he continues.

Like Deace, Gruber had high hopes after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but it unfortunately did not “awaken the spiritual energy and motivation of Christians and pro-life organizations in purple and red states to just go out there and criminalize it.”

And not only is abortion not criminalized, it’s getting worse.

“There are more babies getting murdered on an annualized basis every 12 months in the land of the free and the home of the brave, Steve, than there were being killed at an annual rate in the 10 years leading up to the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” he says.

However, those numbers are “just based off of what’s being reported,” as “states are not required to report their abortion data.”

“Thanks to Clinton, it’s nearly impossible to track real abortion data when it comes to the RU-486 abortion pill, which, according to Planned Parenthood’s own numbers, accounts for 70-plus percent of the total abortions,” he explains.

“700,000-plus babies every 12 months being murdered, and their bodies are flushed down toilets,” he says.

“Those abortion pill numbers are not being reported,” he adds.

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