Police ignored man's claims that postal worker was smearing substances on mailboxes until he put up a camera

A postal worker has been arrested for allegedly smearing bizarre substances on mailboxes in New Branford, Connecticut, for months, and she was only caught after one victim put up a surveillance camera.

Mike Barulli told WFSB-TV that had taken photos of the substances on mailboxes at his complex for months but needed to get better evidence. He believed that the culprit was their postal worker, who was described as disgruntled.

'I hate to see people get in trouble I don’t want to see her lose her job. But I don’t want her back here.'

He said that he had called police about 10 times in eight months before he got the video footage.

“At that point, it was just our word until I got a camera and put a camera up and finally got her doing it,” Barulli said. “Once we had the footage that’s when they took action.”

Barulli provided WFSB with the footage he captured showing the postal worker apparently smearing something on a mailbox quickly.

North Branford police identified the United States Postal Service employee as 62-year-old Donna Sufyaan-Conyers.

Police documented two incidents against Sufyaan-Conyers, one on Dec. 4 and another on Dec. 12. She was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief but posted a $11,000 bond and was released.

Barulli said the incidents didn't make any sense because the complex residents had treated her well.

“We would give her waters, Red Bull’s, two years ago we gave her 100 dollars at Christmas, and all of a sudden, she lost it,” he said.

Many different substances were allegedly smeared on the mailboxes, according to residents and the police.

“There was brown stuff that police checked out and said was chocolate frosting. There was other stuff that I had no idea what it was,” said Mike. “I hate to see people get in trouble I don’t want to see her lose her job. But I don’t want her back here.”

Barulli's interview with WFSB as well as the video he obtained of Sufyaan-Conyers can be viewed on their news video report on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!