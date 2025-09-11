Utah officials deliver update on Charlie Kirk assassination investigation, security at event

Gov. Spencer Cox (R) and representatives of multiple law enforcement agencies in Utah held a press conference on Wednesday evening to deliver an update on the ongoing investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The officials confirmed that they "were working together" with Charlie Kirk's private security team.

'At this point there is no information that would lead us to believe that there is a second person involved.'

"He has his team. They do this all over the country. We all know that. This is not uncommon for them. ... I was coordinating with his lead security guy. So yeah, we were working together," Utah Valley University Chief of Police Jeff Long said in the press conference.

Trump ordered all flags to be lowered to half-mast in mourning for Charlie Kirk until Sunday at 6:00pm Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Chief Long expressed his condolences for Kirk's family and said that this is "a police chief's nightmare."

Long confirmed that there were six campus police officers working the event, which was estimated to have "over 3,000" attendees.

Police arrested and booked a "suspect" who later was confirmed not to match the description of the shooter. However, this person has been booked for obstruction of justice by Utah Valley Police Department.

Officials also stated that the suspected shooter was still at large. FBI Director Kash Patel later posted to X that a "subject" who had been "in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement."

Officials said that there is, at this time, "no information that would lead us to believe that there is a second person involved."

Officials said the footage they have is from CCTV video, which a spokesperson indicated is of low quality. When asked what they know about the suspected shooter, another spokesperson said that they know that the suspect is dressed in "all dark clothing."

