'Diversity is an operational imperative': Canada's VA holds 2-day seminar to promote 'feminist theory of intersectionality'

Veterans Affairs Canada recently released a report detailing their findings from a two-day event titled the 2023 Women and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans Forum.

The lengthy event featured hours upon hours of testimony from different veterans and government employees who gave disparaging reviews of the Canadian Armed Forces and their experiences of alleged discrimination within it.

During a six-hour video of the second day of the forum, the Veterans Affairs Executive Equity Officer Jackie Wills noted that the event would focus on "multiple marginalizations," a concept "rooted in the feminist theory of intersectionality," according to the government report.

True North reported that retired service member Kareth Huber, a man who purports to be transgender, suggested that "white male special force" operators have it easier than LGBT members.

"I’ve been a lot of different places for veterans, and there’s always a miasma in the room of, 'The freak is now taking the stage,'" Huber continued.



"Some of you in the room have seen me get angry because some white male special force operator thinks that he had it bad. Ok, be your white male special force operator, go do your special force operation, and then get the shit beat out of you by your fellow forces because you’re a fag," he added.



Retired Maj. Kathryn Foss explained that she is a bigoted person simply by way of being born in Canada.

"I’m racist, I’m sexist. I’m all of those. I was born in this country. I was born in this culture, so you cannot deny that," she claimed. "My father was a little bit more than I am, I'll say that."

Foss also alluded to a possible thousand-year history regarding racism in the country.

"Unless you look at the culture, and I’m not talking about yesterday. If you go back a few — a thousand years maybe, even — it tells you a lot. The culture, the ideology, what underpins the racism, the sexism, the transphobia, etc."

The official report on the event explained the goals of the veterans organization in much greater detail. Highlights included quotes such as "diversity is a fact; inclusion is a choice," and "diversity is an operational imperative."

As for their conclusions, the document stated that Department of Defense/Canadian Armed Forces senior leaders were committed to upholding a number of promises.

A dedication to "evolve the culture" of the military was noted, along with continuing the conversation with "equity-deserving and historically marginalized veterans," while sharing "their stories to inform the journey toward equity."

Veterans Affairs also said it will strengthen "story-telling content" and "produce learning materials" in order to create space to recognize diverse needs and honor "diverse histories."

With an 87% approval rate from forum participants, the report closed with a quote citing the need for "safe spaces" for everyone.

The testimonials of the panelists drove the message of inclusion and the need for safe spaces for everyone, especially those marginalized as a result of their gender or race.





